Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser Out: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur’s imperfectly perfect love story to release on Valentine’s month

A good old romantic movie never fails to impress the audience. Hence, director Ravi Udyawar is coming up with Do Deewane Seher Mein this Valentine’s month. Just now, the lovey-dovey teaser of the upcoming film dropped, and it’s sure to make you miss your valentine. Check it out!

Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser out

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are all set to make the audience fall in love with their upcoming imperfectly perfect love story. The teaser of Do Deewane Seher Mein dropped on January 19, 2026, giving a peek into Ravi Udyawar’s upcoming romantic drama film.

The clip opens with a simple, shy boy, Shashank (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi), sitting at Roshni’s (played by Mrunal Thakur) house, surrounded by their parents. Seems like he’s here to meet his bride-to-be through an arranged marriage setup, but Roshni isn’t flattered to see her prospective husband and the formal setup at her home.

But one thing led to another, and the youngsters are seen deeply and madly in love with each other, enjoying every moment of being together. The 1-minute 4-second mushy trailer is enough to make any romantic person swoon. But it’s not all hunky dory with the couple. Divulging more about the film, the makers wrote, “Kyunki har 'isq' perfect nahi hota, par kaafi hota hai. Witness iss seher ki ek imperfectly perfect love story.”

Check out the teaser below:

A couple of days ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the official teaser of Do Deewane Seher Mein would be unveiled on January 19, 2026. A source close to the project also told us, “The teaser will serve as a perfect Valentine’s Day-season treat for audiences. It will also have a pleasant surprise for viewers.”

Directed by Udyawar, the upcoming movie is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Raincorp Media, and Bhansali Productions. While Siddhant and Mrunal are leading the show, they are joined by actors Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik, and more. For the unaware, Do Deewane Seher Mein is all set to make its big screen debut on February 20, 2026.

