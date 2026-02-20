Do Deewane Seher Mein Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film

Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was released in theaters on February 20, 2026. As the romantic drama hits the big screens, here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user shared that Do Deewane Seher Mein deserved a 3.5/5 rating. The user added that the film celebrates the concept of “imperfect love” and said that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur both delivered very good performances. The person described the film as full of emotion, with soulful music and superb acting, and concluded that it is a perfect date movie.

Another netizen wrote that the film is a fun, lighthearted rom-com that does not bore the audience from start to finish, but it feels stretched and clichéd in the second half. The user said that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s chemistry looks good on screen and that both deliver cute performances, adding that they were pleasantly surprised by the supporting cast.

The person mentioned that the characters playing Mrunal’s mother, father, grandmother, and his brother all did a great job. The user also noted that the film looks visually appealing and appreciated the way the main leads’ insecurities are incorporated into the story.

Overall, the netizen described it as a fun, light rom-com that keeps the audience entertained but does not offer anything new. The user admitted to going in with zero expectations but said they were entertained, and concluded that it is one of the better rom-coms from Bollywood this decade.

A third user commented that Mrunal Thakur commands attention with a mature and heartfelt performance in Do Deewane Seher Mein, stating that her emotional control and expressive eyes carry much of the storytelling.

Here are the tweets:

More about Do Deewane Seher Mein

Do Deewane Seher Mein revolves around Roshni and Shashank, who live in Mumbai and fall in love with each other, embracing one another as they are. As their imperfect love story unfolds, the film explores how their relationship evolves.

Apart from Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles, the film also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Mona Ambegaonkar, among others, in key roles.

ALSO READ: Kartik-Ananya’s Rom-Com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri captures number 1 spot on OTT; Sees great response