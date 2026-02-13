Don 3: Hrithik Roshan puts an end to rumors of him replacing Ranveer Singh, says "I was never approached"

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 has been making headlines, raising the curiosity of cine buffs. After Ranveer Singh’s exit from the upcoming actioner, rumors of Hrithik Roshan replacing him spread like wildfire. Now, Hrithik has finally cleared the air, confirming that he was never approached for Don 3.

Hrithik Roshan is not replacing Ranveer Singh in Don 3

Hrithik Roshan got dragged into the Don 3 and Ranveer Singh controversy. Some reports mentioned that after Singh parted ways from the project, Roshan might be replacing him in Farhan Khan’s actioner. When the rumors reached the Krrish actor, he decided to break his silence on the matter.

While talking to Variety India, Hrithik clarified that, unlike what’s speculated, he is not replacing Ranveer in Don 3. The Fighter star expressed that what started off as just a rumour has now taken on a life of its own. Hence, it was important for him to set the record straight.

The actor told the publication, “I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

About Don 3

After the massive success of Don (2006) and Don 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, the makers announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. But after the record-breaking success of Dhurandhar, Singh reportedly parted ways from the project to focus on his upcoming movie, Pralay, with director Jai Mehta.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

As for Hrithik Roshan, the actor is all set to star in Krrish 4, which will also mark his directorial debut. Rakesh Roshan exclusively informed Pinkvilla that he is passing the baton of directing Krrish 4 to his son. Hrithik has lived, breathed, and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with Rakesh. Hence, he couldn’t be prouder to see his actor son wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to their family.

After acting and direction, Hrithik will also be stepping into production with his company, HRX Films. The actor has already announced Storm as his first project. Helmed by Ajitpal Singh, the movie will reportedly star Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Saba Azad.

