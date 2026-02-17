Don 3 Row: Did Aamir Khan step in to resolve Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment Rs. 40 cr clash?

Few days ago, several leading producers and studio heads were seen exiting Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence. What initially appeared to be a potential mega collaboration has now been linked to a behind-the-scenes effort to address the ongoing dispute between actor Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s production house. According to HT City, Aamir took the initiative to help both sides find common ground amid escalating tensions.



Aamir Khan steps in to ease Don 3 clash



Among those spotted at the gathering were Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Punit Goenka. While the agenda remained confidential at first, reports suggest that one of the primary discussions centered on resolving the high-profile fallout linked to Don 3. According to Hindustan Times, “Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings at his place are for the same.”

According to several reports, the conflict began after Ranveer Singh exited from Don 3, after putting forward a demand of Rs. 40 crore from the production company. The production house claims substantial pre-production expenses, scheduling disruptions, and related financial setbacks were incurred with the actor’s approval. The matter was then taken to the Producers Guild of India for them to step in as the mediator.



Ranveer Singh’s Stand



Ranveer had reportedly mentioned that he neither accepted an advance nor was provided with a finalized bound script, citing creative dissatisfaction and concerns about project management. He has also pointed out that he was not compensated for time lost when other films were shelved. With Aamir now reportedly attempting to act as the peacemaker, the industry waits to see whether this intervention can bring closure to one of the Hindi film industry’s most talked-about standoffs.

