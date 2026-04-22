Don 3 Row: Did Ranveer Singh agree to pay Farhan Akhtar Rs 10 crore? Here’s what we know

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s ambitious collaboration with Don 3 made fans excited. But soon, the happiness turned into worry when the Dhurandhar star stepped out of the project after the mega success of Aditya Dhar’s film. This led to a rift between Singh and Farhan’s production house, which was taken to the Producers Guild of India (GUILD). But seems like they have come to a consensus, and Ranveer has agreed to compensate the producers of Don 3. Read on!

Ranveer Singh offers to pay Rs 10 crore to Farhan Akhtar’s company

After Ranveer Singh walked out of Excel Entertainment’s Don 3, the co-founders of the production house, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, involved the Producers Guild of India to mediate in the matter. They told the GUILD that Singh should compensate them because the creative differences arose after he had committed to the movie and even participated in the expensive pre-production activities for Don 3.

Now, a report by The Free Press Journal states that the Dhurandhar: The Revenge star has agreed to return his signing amount of Rs 10 crore (approx.) to the makers. Moreover, he has also agreed to give them a stake in his next film, tentatively titled Pralaay. Having said that, nothing has been officially clarified by Ranveer, the GUILD, or Excel Entertainment.

More about Don 3 controversy

For the unversed, Excel Entertainment announced that Ranveer will be leading Don 3, making him the third headliner of the franchise after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Singh has parted ways with Akhtar and Sidhwani’s much-anticipated Don 3.

A source revealed that after Dhurandhar’s massive success, Ranveer wants to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films. “That’s one of the reasons he has asked Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay. Ranveer is keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it on floors sooner than planned,” the informed added.

Rumors have it that Singh is also participating in some look tests of his co-stars. But he exited the project after Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. However, at the meeting of the GUILD, a producer reportedly stated that the actor blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and for not being serious about beginning Don 3.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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