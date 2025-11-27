Don 3 update: Farhan Akhtar confirms Ranveer Singh starrer to go on floors in 2026

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has officially confirmed that Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to go on floors next year. This update puts an end to months of rumors about the film being delayed or shelved. Speaking in a recent conversation with Filmfare, Farhan said, “We start filming next year. That’s probably the biggest update that I can give you.” The confirmation has placed the highly anticipated film back on track and renewed interest in the next chapter of the popular Don franchise.

Farhan Akhtar addressed the status of Don 3 while promoting his latest film 120 Bahadur, which released on November 21. The actor is receiving praise for the war drama based on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the 1962 Indo-China conflict. Even as the film continues to draw attention, Farhan’s clarity on Don 3 has become a major highlight for fans waiting for updates on the project.

There had been speculation that Don 3 was shelved due to the lack of announcements since its 2023 reveal. The film, led by Ranveer Singh, was announced in August 2023 and has been trending ever since. Farhan’s statement confirms that the project is moving forward and will enter production in 2026.

Ranveer Singh to lead the new era of Don

The new instalment marks a fresh phase for the franchise. Ranveer Singh will take on the titular role previously played by Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Shah Rukh Khan’s version of the iconic anti-hero remains a fan favourite, leading to mixed discussions online about the casting shift. However, Ranveer Singh’s energetic screen presence and adaptability have sparked curiosity about how he will bring his own interpretation to Don 3.

Farhan also reassured fans during a recent social media interaction, saying, “Next year I will start work on Don 3.” His statement further confirmed that the film is not cancelled and remains a key project for Excel Entertainment.

The Don franchise has seen three generations of actors portraying the character, Amitabh Bachchan in the original, Shah Rukh Khan in the reboot, and now Ranveer Singh. With production set to begin next year, Don 3 is expected to carry forward the legacy while introducing a new direction for the story.

