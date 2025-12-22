Don 3 Update: Ranveer Singh starts action training as Farhan Akhtar’s film gets back on track

Ranveer Singh’s next big project, Don 3, is officially moving forward. The update comes soon after Ranveer was spotted in public with wife Deepika Padukone for the first time since the release of his blockbuster Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has been dominating the box office and recently crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India, adding to the buzz around Ranveer’s upcoming films.

Don 3 was announced in August 2023, with a teaser confirming Ranveer as the new Don. He steps into the role earlier made iconic by Shah Rukh Khan. The film was initially expected to begin shooting in January 2025, but director Farhan Akhtar’s prior commitments reportedly delayed the schedule. This led to speculation that the project might have been shelved.

A source has now confirmed that the film is very much on track and that Ranveer has already begun preparing for it.

Don 3 is back on track after delays

“Now that Ranveer is back to the game, the production doesn’t want to wait anymore. After some scheduling conflicts and logistical back and forth, Don 3 is back on track,” a source told News18. The source added, “Ranveer will be seen doing some heavy-duty action sequences and he started prepping for the same last week.”

The first schedule of Don 3 is expected to begin between late January and early February next year. Parts of the film will be shot in Jeddah, marking an international schedule for the action thriller.

Kriti Sanon is set to play the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh. The source said, “Ranveer is fresh off the success of Dhurandhar. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, dished out a big hit like Tere Ishq Mein. Don 3 serves as the perfect next-step for this duo.” Kriti will also be seen performing action scenes, similar to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ role as Roma in the earlier Don films.

Here’s what’s happening with the antagonist and cameo rumors

There were earlier reports that Vikrant Massey had exited the film as the antagonist and that Tamil actor Arjun Das might replace him. However, the makers are reportedly still in talks with Vikrant. “They’ve resumed conversations with Vikrant. The actor too is interested. They’re currently in the process of figuring out his dates. Meanwhile, the script is still going through minute changes keeping Vikrant in mind,” the source said.

Adding to the excitement, there are rumors of cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, marking their first onscreen reunion since Don 2 in 2011. Farhan Akhtar is also said to be in discussions with Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman for special appearances.

Zeenat Aman had earlier praised Ranveer’s casting and wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy ‘jungly billi’ to your Don.”

