Don’t Be Shy OTT Premiere: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt backed coming of age romantic comedy

Alia Bhatt is all set to step into the OTT space with the film Don’t Be Shy. The actor and her sister Shaheen Bhatt under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions have backed the project with Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani serving as co-producers. The film explores friendship, young love, heartbreak, ambition and the messy process of finding your way through early adulthood.

When and where to watch Don’t Be Shy

Prime Video has announced September 25, 2026, as the worldwide premiere date for Don’t Be Shy. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the coming-of-age romantic comedy introduces Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal in the lead roles.

Check out the announcement post below:

About Don’t Be Shy

The young ensemble is joined by Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal parts. At its center is a story about the character of Shy and the relationships, dreams and emotional discoveries that shape her journey, promising a mix of humour, romance and youthful vulnerability.

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt open up about the film

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt shared in a joint statement, “Don't Be Shy has been extremely special to us from the very beginning, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it come to life. It captures something so honest about being young, the friendships that shape you, the first loves that change you, the heartbreaks that stay with you, and the process of gradually figuring out who you are.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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