Don't Be Shy Trailer: Alia Bhatt's coming of age film promises love, heartbreaks, and bad decisions

The trailer of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming coming-of-age romantic comedy Don’t Be Shy is finally out. Released on September 11, the 2-minute-32-second trailer offers a glimpse into a messy yet relatable college romance filled with friendships, heartbreaks, unexpected turns and questionable choices. The film is backed by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and helmed by Sreeti Mukerji.

Don't Be Shy trailer introduces Shy's journey

The story follows Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, played by Aarushi Bajaj, a young woman who believes she has her life carefully planned. However, things begin to unravel, forcing her to navigate the uncertainty that comes with growing up. Along the way, Shy finds herself torn between her feelings for Mayank (Piyush Khati), the rich and popular boy, and her estranged childhood friend Dhruv (Ansh Duggal).

Just when Shy is trying to make sense of her emotions and put her life back together, Tara (Bianca Arora) arrives at her college and changes the equation. Her sudden presence further complicates Shy’s already tangled world.



Alia Bhatt calls the film a story about growing up

Sharing the trailer on social media, Alia Bhatt summed up the heart of Don’t Be Shy by describing it as a story about “first loves. best friends. heartbreaks. bad decisions. all the things that make growing up what it is.” The film appears to blend youthful romance and humour with the emotional uncertainty of navigating relationships for the first time.

About Don’t Be Shy

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, Don’t Be Shy is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani. Alongside Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal, the film features Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles. Don’t Be Shy will premiere on Prime Video on September 25, 2026.

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