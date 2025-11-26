‘Don’t judge him’: Palash Muchhal’s cousin steps in after sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana

Indian singer and composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana were set to get married on 23 November, and the wedding was expected to be a major celebration. However, the ceremony was suddenly postponed after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, developed heart attack-like symptoms and was rushed to a hospital in Sangli. The medical emergency led both families to put the wedding on hold, which sparked speculation and rumors online about the couple.

Soon after the postponement, conversations on social media intensified, with some users even accusing Palash of infidelity. As multiple unverified chats went viral, the situation began to draw more attention. In the middle of this online chatter, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak issued a statement defending him and urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Here's what Palash's cousin posted

Taking to Instagram, Neeti shared an Instagram story addressing the rumors around Palash Muchhal and the postponed wedding with Smriti Mandhana. In her statement, she wrote, “Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth… Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumors… pray for him.”

Before this, Neeti had also posted photos and videos from the pre-wedding functions, where the couple could be seen celebrating with family and friends. Those images showed the happy atmosphere just days before the sudden crisis.

Here’s what happened to Palash Muchhal

Following Smriti’s father’s health scare, Palash himself also reportedly felt unwell. His mother told Hindustan Times that the singer shared a close bond with Smriti’s father and was deeply affected. She said, “He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress.”

She also added that it was Palash who decided to postpone the wedding considering the sensitive situation.

The postponed wedding led to more speculation after fans noticed that Smriti Mandhana deleted her engagement announcement reel from Instagram, though she did not remove older posts with Palash. Some reports also mentioned that her friends unfollowed him online. Meanwhile, Palash’s sister Palak Muchhal has maintained the stance, “Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time.”

