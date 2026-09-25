Dr Yogesh Lakhani’s Birthday: ‘Bright Man’ of Bright Hoardings turns 63, coinciding with celebrations of Anant Chaturdashi

Dr Yogesh Lakhani is celebrating his 63rd birthday on September 25, 2026, making an auspicious coincidence that this year, Anant Chaturdashi and his birthday fall on the same day, making it a splendid moment for the “Bright Man” of Bright Hoardings.

Dr Yogesh Lakhani celebrates his 63rd birthday on Anant Chaturdashi

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani is a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha and actively participates in Mumbai’s major Ganesh festivals, extending his support in every possible way. Recently, he felt deeply blessed after seeking darshan at the prestigious GSB Ganpati in Wadala, Andhericha Raja, Tilak Nagar Sahyadri Ganpati, and Chintamani in Lalbaug.

Reflecting on his birthday, Dr. Lakhani said, “On my birthday, when the entire country and people around the world are celebrating Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, I feel extremely fortunate. When I was born on 25 September 1963, it was also an auspicious occasion during Navratri. Maa Durga, also known as Amba and worshipped as our family deity, has always blessed me.”

Speaking about his faith and the role it has played in his life, Dr. Lakhani said during an interview that Lord Ganesha is the remover of obstacles and that remembering the deity helps people overcome challenges in both business and life. He believes that while problems are inevitable, solutions eventually emerge at the right time through divine grace.

Born on September 25, 1963, Dr. Lakhani continues to hold his spiritual beliefs close to his heart. His entrepreneurial journey has also established him as a prominent name in the outdoor advertising industry through Bright Hoardings. His dedication to his work has earned him several awards and honours over the years, with his office gradually filling up with recognition from across the industry.

Alongside his professional commitments, Dr. Lakhani remains deeply connected to spirituality. During the Paryushan festival, he visited a Jain temple every day for darshan and puja, performed Pratikraman on the final day and observed an Ekasana fast.

His spiritual journey also includes regular pilgrimages to prominent temples and Derasars. This year, he visited the famous Salasar Balaji and Khatu Shyam temples in Rajasthan. He also sought the blessings of Lord Shiva at the Jyotirlingas of Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, visited Lord Jagannath at Jagannath Puri and offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

A devoted family man, Dr. Lakhani also makes time for his wife, Jagruti, and son, Anugrah, and enjoys travelling with them. His devotion to his parents was so strong that his mother lovingly gave him the title of “Shravan.” This year, he chose to explore destinations within India instead of travelling abroad. Along with his family, he spent memorable time in Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala, Darjeeling and Aamby Valley.

Despite his busy schedule and professional commitments, Dr. Lakhani remains committed to social service. After taking over Sahyog Seva Trust, he laid the foundation of the Bright Sahyog Seva Trust. Through the trust, several humanitarian initiatives focusing on healthcare, education and food-grain distribution are planned.

On the occasion of his birthday this year, he will also continue to extend support to old-age homes, orphanages and other charitable organisations.

On the business front, Bright became India’s first outdoor hoardings company to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2023. The company is now preparing to join the National Stock Exchange Main Board, which would enable small retail investors to purchase shares in quantities as low as one, two or five.

Under its Bright 360-Degree Solutions initiative, the company has hosted several Bright award shows while expanding its business interests through investments in multiple companies. Discussions are also reportedly underway for further acquisitions.

Bright continues to hold a strong presence in the outdoor advertising industry, with Dr. Yogesh Lakhani receiving several honours this year, including the Multi Billionaires Achievers Award.

With advertising campaigns from the corporate, real estate and film industries featuring across its hoardings, Bright has expanded its reach across various communication platforms, including print, digital, radio and events.

As Dr. Yogesh Lakhani celebrates his birthday, his journey stands as a reflection of his entrepreneurial drive, spiritual beliefs, family values, and commitment to social service. Heartfelt birthday wishes to Dr. Lakhani as he continues his journey with dedication to his work, family, faith, and philanthropy.

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