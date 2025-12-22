Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn’s crime drama to hit screens on October 2, 2026, final chapter teased

Drishyam 3 has undoubtedly been one of the most successful franchises in Indian cinema. As fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming sequel, the makers have confirmed that the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3 will be released on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn starrer to release on October 2, 2026

The makers shared the official update through a promo video released online. In the announcement, the team wrote, “#Drishyam3 on #DrishyamDay. Aakhri hissa baaki hai (The last part is yet to come). In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026.”

Here’s the official promo

With the new promo, Drishyam 3 is expected to be the final chapter in the franchise, exploring Vijay Salgaonkar’s continued battle against the police to protect his family.

As the date October 2 holds significant importance in the film’s plot, the makers appear to have chosen to release the movie on that very day, serving as a fitting nod to the franchise.

As Ajay Devgn returns to reprise his role once again, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav are confirmed to return in the third installment. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed whether Akshaye Khanna will reprise his role from the second film, while he is expected to be part of it.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film’s shoot is currently underway and is expected to wrap up in the first half of next year.

More about the Drishyam franchise

The Drishyam franchise began with the first installment, which was released in 2015. The film follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, a mild-mannered family man from Goa who uses his wit to help his family evade the law after a grim ordeal unfolds in his home.

Years later, the makers returned with the second installment, which explored the new challenges the family faced in order to keep their secrets hidden.

The Ajay Devgn starrer franchise is a remake of the Malayalam Drishyam series, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the original franchise recently wrapped up the shoot for its third installment and is expected to be released in the summer of 2026.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas' hype dance with Kevin, Joe Jonas is an ode to Zeenat Aman, don't miss Priyanka Chopra's sassy moves