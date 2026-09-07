Drishyam The Conclusion: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Sharan's crime drama trailer to release on September 9, 2026

The wait for the next chapter of Vijay Salgaonkar’s story is almost over. Ajay Devgn is set to return with Drishyam: The Conclusion, the highly anticipated third film of the crime thriller franchise. The makers have now officially announced the trailer release date, further building excitement around the film.

Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer to drop on September 9

The much-awaited trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion will be released on September 9, 2026. Sharing the announcement on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Sawaal, ab bhi wahi hain. Par jawaab, ab aur bhi nazdeek. Trailer out on 9th September. #DrishyamTheConclusion in cinemas 2nd October.” The caption has already heightened curiosity about what lies ahead for Vijay.

Check out the official post below:



About the film Drishyam: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh. The production is backed by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, with Star Studio18 presenting the Panorama Studios production.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film brings back Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor in their respective roles. Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat join the cast, adding further intrigue to the crime saga.

Drishyam 3 Release Date

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to arrive exclusively in cinemas on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. With the franchise’s familiar faces returning and new players entering the story, the third chapter promises to take Vijay Salgaonkar’s cat-and-mouse game to its concluding stage.