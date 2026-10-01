Drishyam The Conclusion: Before heading to watch Ajay Devgn starrer film, here’s a recap of Drishyam 2 climax

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on October 2, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller drama will feature an original story and will not be a remake or narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart, unlike its predecessors.

If you are all set to watch the film’s final instalment, here’s the recap of Drishyam 2 .

Drishyam 2 Recap

Seven years after the accidental demise of Sam Deshmukh (first instalment), Vijay Salgaonkar ( Ajay Devgn ) and his family appear to have rebuilt their lives. Vijay is now a successful businessman who owns a movie theatre and dreams of producing a film. But beneath the surface, his family continues to suffer from the trauma of what happened.

The case seems forgotten until a man named David Brazagna is released from prison. The story flashes back to October 4, 2014. While fleeing from the officers, David hides near the construction site of a future police station. From there, he witnesses Vijay leaving the site carrying a shovel.

David is eventually arrested for unrelated crimes and spends seven years in prison. After his release, he realizes that what he witnessed could be connected to Sam Deshmukh's disappearance. He approaches the officers and reveals what he saw.

This gives the authorities their first major lead in years. The case is taken over by Tarun Ahlawat ( Akshaye Khanna ), a psychologist and newly appointed IG. Working alongside Sam's grieving mother, Meera Deshmukh (Tabu), Tarun decides to attack the Salgaonkar family psychologically rather than simply interrogating them.

Tarun secretly places two undercover officers, Jenny and Shiv, next door to the family. Jenny gradually becomes close to Nandini Salgaonkar ( Shriya Saran ). During an emotional breakdown, Nandini unknowingly reveals the family's secret to Jenny. The conversation has been secretly recorded by the officers.

At the same time, investigators excavate beneath the floor of the police station and discover a human skeleton, exactly where David claimed Sam had been buried. With the skeleton and Nandini's recorded confession, the police believe they finally have enough evidence. The police arrest the Salgaonkar family.

Fearing that his wife and daughters will be subjected to torture and interrogation, Vijay accepts responsibility. He signs a confession claiming that he was responsible for Sam’s demise and buried him. However, the major twist arrives when we get to know this is precisely the moment when Vijay's years-long counterplan begins. He had anticipated that the police might eventually uncover the remains.

For years, Vijay had secretly worked with famous screenwriter Murad Ali, supposedly developing a movie script. Vijay gave Murad a detailed fictional story about a father who protects his daughter after she becomes involved in a killing. Murad eventually published the story as a novel for copyright reasons, titled Drishyam.

Vijay's lawyer uses the existence of the novel in court. The defense argues that the search resembles the fictional story so closely that the authorities could have used the novel to construct their case against Vijay and pressure him into a confession.

This creates doubt over the confession and the search methods. The most dangerous evidence is the skeleton. Vijay knows that if forensic testing proves that the skeleton belongs to Sam, his family's position will become almost impossible to defend.

So, years earlier, Vijay had established a connection with a security guard at the local medical college morgue. Through the guard, he learned about another deceased young man whose age and physical build were similar to Sam's. The man's family was impoverished, and Vijay secretly helped them financially, which eventually gave him access to the man's skeletal remains.

When Sam's supposed remains are excavated and transported for forensic testing, Vijay uses his inside connection to intercept the remains and replace Sam's skeleton with the decoy skeleton. The forensic results are presented in court.

The skeleton does not match the DNA of Sam's parents, Meera and Mahesh Deshmukh. The recorded conversation with Nandini is also challenged as circumstantial evidence obtained through a covert psychological operation, while Vijay's confession is attacked as having been obtained under pressure.

Without a confirmed identification of the body, the prosecution cannot conclusively establish that Vijay was responsible for what happened to Sam. He is granted bail, and the search itself comes under scrutiny, but Vijay's victory is bittersweet.

The man secretly obtains Sam's actual remains, cremates them, and places the ashes in an urn. He then anonymously sends the urn to Meera and Mahesh Deshmukh. The grieving parents finally receive a sense of peace after seven years.

Meanwhile, Vijay returns to his family, having successfully protected them and escaped the consequences of the crime through a plan he had been preparing for years.

Now, the man and his family’s safety is once again challenged, and whether Vijay Salgaonkar manages to overcome the hurdles becomes his biggest challenge once again.

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