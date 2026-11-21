Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak , the film marks the final chapter in Vijay Salgaonkar’s battle to protect his family. If you are looking forward to its digital premiere, here are all the OTT details.

When and where to watch Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion is all set to premiere on Netflix and will begin streaming on November 27, 2026. The film's official listing is now available on the platform.

Official trailer and plot of Drishyam: The Conclusion

Six months after Vijay Salgaonkar is left, Drishyam: The Conclusion follows Rajveer Singh Tomar as he reopens the matter at Mahesh Deshmukh's request. Suspecting that Vijay had switched Sameer's remains before the previous proceedings, Tomar explores Vijay’s connection with Raghu, a medical college guard, and traces the original remains to Christopher Pinto.

Meanwhile, Meera and Mahesh appoint Indrajith Shetty, who presents conflicting testimonies and audio recordings that appear to place Vijay at home on the night of July 23, 2021. Despite attempts to establish his involvement, the officers find Christopher's original remains intact, and the Salgaonkar family is in trouble again.

Following the matter, the officers uncover Salgaonkar's elaborate plan. He had anticipated being monitored and used pre-recorded audio to create an alibi. He also disguised himself as "Sister Pereira" to prevent the local Christian community from allowing further examination of Christopher's grave.

In the final twist, Vijay reveals to Savio that the realistic skeletal replica he commissioned for his upcoming film was actually created to replace Christopher's remains. With Savio's assistance, he secretly places the replica inside the grave, ensuring that his deception remains undetected and leaving the officers without anything against his family, ending the ordeal once and for all.

Cast and crew of Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, alongside Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and others in pivotal roles.

Co-written, co-produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film features songs composed by Ravi Basrur, Rochak Kohli, and Karma, while Amar Mohile has composed the background score. Sudhir K. Chaudhary has handled the cinematography, with Sandeep Francis serving as the editor.

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