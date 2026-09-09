Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar to unleash final masterstroke to end thrilling journey

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the makers have unveiled a thrilling trailer for the epic tale, which concludes Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey.

Drishyam 3 Trailer

In the 2-minute-and-49-second-long trailer, Drishyam 3 takes us back to the events of the first instalment, with Meera Deshmukh still mourning Sam’s death and seeking revenge. After the events of the second instalment, Vijay finds himself in another predicament as his long-buried secret is under threat of exposure. More importantly, will his family have to pay the price?

Watch the trailer here:

The story picks up after the events of Drishyam 2. Vijay’s carefully protected world comes under fresh threat as Rajveer takes charge of the case and sets out to uncover the truth. Prakash Raj also raises the stakes, while Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor return to their respective roles.

Unlike the earlier films, Drishyam 3 is derived from the franchise but comes with a fresh story and an entirely new screenplay. The trailer shows old secrets coming back into the picture as new questions emerge around Vijay and his family. With Rajveer determined to solve the case, Vijay once again has to stay several steps ahead.

The trailer adds more intrigue as the question arises: How far would Vijay go to protect his family? With Jaideep Ahlawat stepping in to play a key role, the film also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and many more in key roles.

The film has been written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film.

Ajay Devgn’s work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in a lead role in Dhamaal 4. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film featured Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, and received mixed reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, the actor has films such as Ranger, Chauhaan, and Golmaal 5 in his lineup.

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