Drishyam The Conclusion Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Ajay Devgn’s thriller drama

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 2, 2026. If you’re planning to watch the film this week, here’s what the netizens have to say about the movie.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user stated that they had just finished watching the movie and found it absolutely amazing. They said the first half had not prepared them for the incredible experience that followed and added that they were in awe of the film.

According to them, it was the perfect conclusion and even better than the second part. They also praised the cast and the dialogues in the second half, urging everyone not to miss the film.

Another netizen remarked that Drishyam: The Conclusion was outstanding and had lived up to the enormous expectations. They described it as the best film in the Drishyam franchise and one of the best films of 2026, predicting that it would be a sure-shot blockbuster.

Meanwhile, another user expressed a contrasting opinion, saying that Drishyam 3 was a very average movie. They argued that, apart from the shock value of a recording scene, the story did not come together well and that it was highly predictable. They concluded that the franchise should have ended with Drishyam 2.

Additionally, another person ranked the films by stating that Drishyam 2 was better than Drishyam 1, which in turn was better than Drishyam 3. Despite this ranking, they described Drishyam 3 as a great finale.

Here are the reactions:

More about Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion is set years after the events that forever changed their lives; Vijay Salgaonkar ( Ajay Devgn ) and his family continue to live under the weight of a closely guarded secret. Although they have rebuilt their lives in Goa, the past resurfaces when unexpected developments threaten to unravel everything they have fought to protect.

As mounting pressure tests the family's resilience, Vijay faces his greatest challenge yet. The film serves as the concluding chapter of the trilogy, exploring the extent to which Vijay would go to safeguard his family.

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