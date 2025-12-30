Dua’s mom Deepika Padukone brings out cricketer Sneh Rana’s inner child; don’t miss their cute photo moment

Deepika Padukone has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans, housed across the world. Among them is this inspiring woman who recently made the country proud with her impeccable sporting skills. Indian cricketer Sneh Rana was blown away by the charm of DP when she met her recently. Check it out!

Deepika Padukone casts her magic on Sneha Rana

When it’s Deepika Padukone, it’s only love and laughter. This is what happened when the Bollywood diva met with Indian cricketer Sneha Rana recently. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rana dropped two lovely pictures, depicting the fun they had together. While Sneha was awestruck with DP’s positive aura and lively personality, she admitted that the Pathaan actress brought out her inner child.

Taking to the caption, Sneha penned, “From the moment I found out I had a chance to meet you, the inner child in me jumped with joy. Ever since Om Shanti Om you became my instant favourite. Your warmth was exhilarating @deepikapadukone. It was a moment I’ll cherish for a long time. You are a sweetheart.”

Check out Sneha Rana’s post:

For her meeting with Sneha, Deepika put her best fashion foot forward. The B-town celebrity looked effortlessly stylish in a black ensemble. Padukone donned a pair of well-tailored black pants. She paired it up with a black jacket with white 3D floral appliqué all over. She did her statement mid-partition ponytail hairstyle and went with subtle makeup for the day out.

With a pair of statement pearl earrings, she completed her look. As for Sneha, the ace cricketer wore an emerald green suit over a white, round-neck t-shirt. But what stood out in the images was the way the two kissed, smiled, and had a blast together. The mommy dearest of Dua Padukone Singh, also turned photographer, and clicked a happy selfie with Rana.

Coming to DP’s work front, the actress is all set to return to the big screens with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming actioner, King. The Siddharth Anand movie will mark Suhana Khan’s debut in cinemas.

