Eetha New Release Date: Shraddha Kapoor starrer locks December 4; Can it continue Animal and Dhurandhar's blockbuster streak?

After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the cinemas with a strong author-backed role. However, her fans will have to wait a little longer as her upcoming film, Eetha, has been postponed from its earlier announced August 28, 2026 release date. The makers have now locked December 4, 2026, for the grand theatrical release of Eetha.

Eetha is special for both Shraddha Kapoor and director Laxman Utekar as both of them are returning to the big screens after delivering a Rs. 500 crore film each: Stree 2 and Chhaava. Interestingly, both these films were backed by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. Announcing the new release date of Eetha, Maddock Films dropped a poster on social media and wrote, "TOOFAN ke liye taiyaar rehna... kyunki #EETHA aa rahi hai, 4th December ko!

The first week of December has become a new hot release spot for filmmakers, following the earth-shattering successes of Animal (December 1, 2023), Pushpa 2 (December 5, 2024), and Dhurandhar (December 5, 2025). Eetha should aim to continue this streak even further. However, it won't be that easy, as the film will not get a clean run.

The Shraddha Kapoor starrer will face a significant clash with Prabhas' Fauzi, the untitled Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee film, and Ajay Devgn's Ranger. While Fauzi is coming on December 3, the latter two are scheduled for a December 4 release. It will be interesting to see if any of these titles reshuffle their release plans to avoid the unwanted box office clash.

For the unversed, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, and others. The film is based on the incredible true story of Tamasha queen, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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