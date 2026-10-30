Eetha Trailer Review: Shraddha Kapoor breathes life into the journey of Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up to light up the big screen with Dinesh Vijan's Eetha, a biopic based on the extraordinary life of Maharashtra's legendary folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The much-anticipated film will bring her inspiring journey to audiences and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

Eetha Trailer Out

The trailer of Eetha gives a peek into the life of legendary Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor. Capturing the vibrant world of Tamasha, the trailer also sheds light on the struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs that shaped Vithabai's extraordinary journey. It shows personal sacrifices she made, her courage in challenging societal norms, and her strong-willed personality. It also hints at her awareness of her own worth and the pride she carried despite the many challenges life threw her way.

About Eetha

Based on the extraordinary life of legendary Marathi Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, Eetha celebrates the journey of one of Maharashtra’s most influential folk artists. Revered for her iconic Lavani and Tamasha performances, Vithabai captivated generations of audiences and was honored for her immense contribution to India’s folk theatre tradition.

Apart from Kapoor, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anant Joshi among others. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma under Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations Production. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously delivered the blockbuster Chhaava, and written by Kshitij Patwardhan. Music is composed by Ajay Atul.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Eetha Teaser Honest Review: Shraddha Kapoor steps into Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Lavani world with conviction