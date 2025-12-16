Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release date: When and where to watch Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is all set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. The film, which released in cinemas during the Diwali weekend earlier this year, will start streaming on Netflix from December 16, 2025. Viewers who missed it in theatres can now watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Despite opening to mixed reviews from audiences and critics, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat performed well at the box office. It went on to become the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, surprising many given its intense subject matter. The strong theatrical response has added to the buzz around its upcoming OTT release.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film explores the darker side of love, focusing on obsession, possessiveness, heartbreak, and emotional trauma. The story struck a chord with viewers who enjoy intense romantic dramas with layered characters, helping the film maintain steady footfalls during its run.

Here’s when and where to watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on OTT

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from December 16, 2025. The OTT release is expected to give the film a wider reach, especially among viewers who prefer watching romantic dramas on streaming platforms. With Netflix’s global audience, the film is likely to find new viewers beyond its theatrical audience.

The film stars Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya Bhonsle and Sonam Bajwa as Adaa Randhawa. Vikramaditya is portrayed as a powerful and influential politician, while Adaa is a popular actress. The story follows how Vikramaditya’s fixation on Adaa turns dangerous after she rejects him, leading to a disturbing journey driven by ego, privilege, and the need for control.

Written by Mushtaq Shiekh and Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat looks at love through a harsh lens, showing how obsession can become destructive. The narrative highlights issues like toxic masculinity, celebrity harassment, and emotional manipulation without glorifying them.

Harshvardhan Rane delivers an intense performance as Vikramaditya Bhonsle, while Sonam Bajwa brings strength and vulnerability to the role of Adaa Randhawa. The supporting cast includes Rajesh Khera as Raheja, Sachin Khedekar as Ganpatrao Bhonsle, Shaad Randhawa as Sanjay, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan as Mr. Randhawa.

The film is produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory. Nigam Bomzan handles the cinematography, while the music is composed by John Stewart Eduri, with additional contributions from Ariyan Mehedi.

