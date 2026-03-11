EK Din Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's chemistry becomes the soul of Aamir Khan-backed love story

The South star, Sai Pallavi, is all set to make her Hindi film debut opposite Junaid Khan in Ek Din. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama film will hit cinemas on May 1, 2026. But ahead of its big screen debut, the makers dropped the film trailer. The clip showcases how the hero’s wish for a day of love with his heroines proves to be a heartbreaking disaster. Check it out!

Ek Din trailer out

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s Ek Din is a warm yet heartbreaking tale of a man who is deeply and madly in love with his colleague. Since he doesn’t dare to express his admiration for the lady, he makes a wish to be in love with her, as her partner, for a day. Luckily, his wish is granted. But will the blessing turn into a curse when the spell finally fades away?

The 2-minute 12-second clip opens with Rohan (played by Junaid Khan) revealing about a ‘kismat ki ghanti’, the fortune bell. Apparently, people from across the globe visit the tourist site to wish for their successful love life. He is also in love with his colleague Meera. But the lover-boy is afraid of expressing his affection to her. Hence, he goes near the magical bell and makes a wish: ‘Kaash Meera meri ho jaae, chahe ek din k liye he sahi. (I wish Meera becomes mine, even if it’s for a day.)’

Luckily, his wish is granted and he finally gets to spend a day with Meera as a couple. From spending his birthday together, to going around the picturesque city, they do all the things a couple in love does. But as the day comes to an end, the spell stars to fade and Rohan is thrown back to reality. The unexpected second half of the film makes fan curious about the ending of their relationship.

More about Ek Din

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din marks the Hindi film debut of South Indian actress Sai Pallavi. The remake of the 2016 Thai film, One Day, is bankrolled by Junaid’s father, Aamir Khan. Ek Din will hit cinemas on May 1, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar gears up for horror comedy's teaser drop on March 12 ahead of April 10 release