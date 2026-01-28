Emraan Hashmi says son Ayaan’s rare cancer diagnosis in 2014 was ‘most difficult’: ‘My life changed in one afternoon’

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been a crowd puller in the entertainment industry for many years now. A popular act in Bollywood, he once disappeared for a while before resurfacing to reclaim his spot. A tough health diagnosis for his young son left the star unable to proceed. Now, many years later, he’s opening up about how the moment changed his life within one afternoon.

Emraan Hashmi opens up on son’s cancer diagnosis ‘flipping’ his world

Star of Zeher, Awarapan, and Jannat, Emraan Hashmi, who was once on top of the world, decided to take a step back to focus on his family. After his son was diagnosed with first-stage cancer. Called Wilms' Tumour, the rare health condition shook his life and during a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor recalled the moment he found out about it.

Sharing that it was just a normal day in his life when he, his wife, and his son, Ayaan, were out at a brunch, he opened up, “On 13th January, [2014] we had gone for brunch. We were eating pizza with my son. The first symptom was rubbed on that table. He passed blood in his urine. In the next 3 hours, we were in a doctor’s clinic. The doctor said that your son has cancer. You have to get him operated in O.T. the next day. And then you have to undergo chemotherapy.”

Recalling how the finding affected his life, he said, “So my whole world flipped in a matter of 12 hours." He called it ‘the most difficult phase of my life,’ and something that cannot be explained in words. The treatment for the same went on for five years, post which the actor’s worries were eased.

About Emraan Hashmi’s family

After dating for six and a half years, Emraan Hashmi married his girlfriend, Parveen Shahani, in December 2006. Their son was born on February 3, 2010, who was declared cancer free in January 2019.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi says The Ba***ds of Bollywood would have earned Rs 600-700 crore in cinemas