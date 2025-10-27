Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert: Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, and Kiara Advani to attend, know Bollywood guestlist

Bollywood is making its way to the Hero’s arcade. Ahead of Enrique Iglesias’ upcoming 2-day concert in Mumbai, the guestlist has been revealed, and it’s looking blingy. The Tinseltown actors confirmed for his visit this week include some of the biggest names in the industry. Right from Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday, the hottest faces in Bollywood will be making their way to the singer’s event.

Bollywood goes gaga for Enrique Iglesias’s 3rd India visit

Enrique Iglesias will be visiting Mumbai after two decades and India after 13 years for an exciting show on October 29 and 30, 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex in Bandra East. Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arbaaz Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Shraddha Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, and even members of the Ambani family are said to be attending the concert. The full guestlist is likely to observe many more celebrities who will enjoy the Spanish singer-songwriter’s serenades.

A source close to the event organizers shares, “The VVIP lounge is completely houseful across both days. The response has been phenomenal, with Bollywood’s biggest names and influential personalities ensuring they don’t miss out on this historic concert.”

Enrique Iglesias’s third trip to India, following his remarkable shows in 2004 and 2012, is looking to gather about 50,000 fans across the 2-day event, with both concerts nearly sold out, proving his impeccable popularity in the country. The singer is said to be meeting many Indian celebrities ahead of his gig and checking out many desi delicacies after close to a decade and a half of having missed their authentic taste.

It cannot be said when the singer will return to India next, so all the fans of the Bailando hitmaker have been excited to get access to this year’s concert. Tickets are live on District for the upcoming concert.

ALSO READ: A Complete Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Relationship Timeline