Entourage in Bollywood Debate: Vicky Kaushal says 'need a gym on set...', Dhruv Vikram calls 6-vanity demand 'ridiculous'

Ask a filmmaker or producer, and they would agree that making a movie is an expensive drill. Apart from the payment of the cast, the massive set, hair, makeup, and costumes, there are multiple hidden costs with which the makers are burdened. One among them is the entourage cost. In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Dhruv Vikram and Ishaan Khatter shared their two cents on the matter. Read on!

Vicky Kaushal, Dhruv Vikram, and others on the entourage cost

During a roundtable conference for The Hollywood Reporter India, Kriti Sanon stated that it’s not a problem that just actors can solve. She admitted that the stars and producers should come together and cut down on what’s not needed and is a luxury. “When it comes to your trainer or dietician, that is needed for the film, it’s okay, but otherwise, if you’re taking a cook or someone, then it’s your personal cost. Then you’re doing it for yourself,” she clarified.

Adding to this, Vicky Kaushal stated that even though they haven’t seen people bring six vanity vans on the sets, they aren’t denying that it’s not the truth. He further expressed that anything that hurts the film financially should be coarse-corrected. Adding to what Kriti said, the Masaan star stated that there are some costs that are for the film or the character.

Backing it with an example, he shared, “I need a gym on set because if it’s a 7 to 7, an action film, and my only time to train is at 5 in the morning, and the gym is going to be in the opposite direction of the location, then it helps if there’s some setup on the set. It helps the film, and every producer also understands that.” The Chhaava actor also added that if on the set of the film something needs to be discussed between the actor and the makers, it should be addressed directly.

Giving his two cents on the matter, Ishaan Khatter opined that Indian actors are sometimes mollycoddled. Sharing his experience of working on the American TV series, The Perfect Couple, the young star stated that he was given a house and a car and was asked to drive himself to set every day. At that time, he was doing laundry, cleaning, cooking all by himself, and then reading the lines while driving to set. He didn’t have anyone from the team with him at the international location.

But in India, actors have a lot of help, and even though it creates a lot of jobs, where the limit should be is an individual question and depends on what the project needs. While working on the Oscar shortlisted film Homebound, director Neeraj Ghaywan was very specific that there will be only one hair and makeup team for all the actors because there’s a set look. But for The Royals, the makers needed him to look like a prodigy horse rider in 2 months, for which they had to get him a riding coach.

When the actors and the host discussed some stars bringing six vanity vans on set, Dhruv Vikram jumped in to express his shock. "This is ridiculous. I'm sorry," he was quick to state. Having said that, everyone agreed that the extra and unnecessary cost should be avoided.

