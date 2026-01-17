Exclusive: Ahan Shetty says Border 2 trailer response has him ‘speechless’, promises to carry legacy with ‘immense respect’

We’re just days away from the premiere of Border 2, the most-awaited release of the month, with a powerful star cast. Ahead of the release, the trailer for the war film was shared with the fans, earning a massively positive response, filled with excitement. Among the many top-notch moments, Ahan Shetty, who carries forward his father Suniel Shetty’s iconic legacy in Border 2, is being showered with immense love across the internet. The young generation has warmly embraced the rising star, hailing him as the new heartthrob of the nation.

Following the trailer release, Ahan has been receiving widespread praise for his powerful performance and commanding voice. Social media is flooded with fan captions expressing excitement and admiration—many even claiming that if Ahan reacts to their posts, they’ll skip school and college and take their entire family for the first-day, first-show of the much-awaited film. Revealing exclusively to Pinkvilla, the actor shared his reaction to the showering of love.

Ahan Shetty takes in the love from Border 2 fans

“All this love honestly leaves me a little speechless. To see people, especially the younger generation, connect so deeply with the trailer and my work is something I never imagined so soon,” said the actor, about the viewers' response to the Border 2 trailer.

Reflecting on how the role of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat comes with its share of pressure and responsibility, he expressed his resolve, “Every message, every caption, every bit of excitement comes straight from the heart, and I feel it completely. I carry this film, and the legacy associated with it, with immense respect and responsibility.”

Sharing how the love of Border 2 fans keeps him motivated to carry forward, he added, “The encouragement and warmth I’m receiving only strengthen my belief and push me to give everything I have. I’m deeply thankful for this love; it’s emotional, humbling, and something I will always hold close.”

Check out Ahan Shetty in Border 2 trailer:

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s sequel to the 1997 film, Border 2, will hit the theaters on 23 January 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

