EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Mallik on composing Yeh Awarapan for Emraan Hashmi: “There have been 12 to 15 versions of the song that I have rejected…”

Amaal Mallik is currently riding high on the success of his new melody, Yeh Awarapan, from Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming release, Awarapan 2. The music composer and singer exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and reflected on the journey of making this special melody that eventually became the title track of the film.

Speaking about the song, Amaal said, “Mere liye ye gana ek resilient redemption tha. Maine bahut intzaar kiya iss gane ke aane ka, and I’m glad the way it has come in the right film- on Emraan Hashmi with Arijit Singh’s voice, Rashmi Virag sir’s words, and my melody. I am grateful to Mukesh Bhatt sir because sirf unhone sabse zyada bharosha kiya mujhpe and said that this boy and what melody he has made is the title song, and till the end he fought for me. So, big love to him.”

(This song was a resilient redemption for me. I waited a lot for this song to come out, and I'm glad it has come in the right film - with Emraan Hashmi, with Arijit Singh's voice, Rashmi Virag sir's words, and my melody. I am grateful to Mukesh Bhatt sir because he trusted me the most and said that the melody he has made is the title song, and till the end he fought for me. So, big love to him.)

He further reflected on his rough phase where he wasn’t getting the opportunity to create good music. “Maine ek statement bhi diya tha ki take away 60 films, I will answer with one Awarapan 2. I think this is that song. Kahi na kahi pichhle 7-8 saalo se I didn’t feel inspired to do anything and bahut saare offers me meri creativity kharab ho rahi thi. I was not getting to do good music. To maine kaafi films chodi, kaafi se nikala gaya. So, I was like, it is time to put one song out there which defines the musician I am. Iske baad I have nothing to prove anymore,” said Mallik.

(I also gave a statement that take away 60 films, I will answer with one Awarapan 2. I think this is that song. Somewhere in the last 7-8 years, I didn't feel inspired to do anything, and there were many offers which didn’t utilize my creativity. I was not getting to do good music. I left many films, got removed from a lot of them. So, I was like, it is time to put one song out there which defines the musician I am. After this, I have nothing to prove anymore.)

Amaal went on to reveal how this song describes what he is in life. He said, “I think this song also describes who I am in life. Like mere life me koi discipline nahi hai, koi timeline nahi hai, koi tareeka nahi hai, sirf music hai jab mann hota hai music banta rahta hai. I have made a bed in the studio, jisse ki bed se uthate hi ideas seedha record kar lun main. For me music is everything. Ussi madness and passion se, I have made this song.”

(I feel this song also reflects who I truly am. There is no discipline, no timeline, and no set routine in my life; there is only music—I create it whenever the mood strikes. I’ve even set up a bed right in the studio so that the moment I wake up, I can record my ideas immediately. Music is everything to me. I created this song with that very same passion and obsession.)

The composer revealed rejecting several versions before finalising one for the film. “There have been 12 to 15 versions of the song that I have rejected myself before even playing to Mukesh ji. He has rejected more than 6 or 7 versions after that and then hum yahan pahuche,” added Amaal.

He concluded by saying that Yeh Awarapan is his best work till date. Calling Awarapan 2 his kind of cinema, Amaal wished to work on more such films and create more such magical melodies.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Mallik spills about roping in Arijit Singh for Awarapan 2, says ‘He is still coming in and working’