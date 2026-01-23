EXCLUSIVE: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress Divya Dutta on staying single: “I met very good guys but…”

Divya Dutta is an established Bollywood actress who has been associated with the entertainment industry for over three decades. In these past years, she’s played multiple roles, including that of a love interest and a wife. But in real life, she has decided to stay away from marriage, but is open to being in a partnership with a loving, nurturing, and understanding person.

Divya Dutta talks about partnership and marriage

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Divya Dutta revealed why she has decided to stay single. The actress was quick to state, “Ye bahot galatiya karke seekha hai (I have learned it the hard way),” she laughed, adding that she was also seeking love outside. “I sought it quite a few times, but when you talk about marriage or partnership, it is something that needs a lot of mutual nurturing to be with the right person,” opined Dutta.

She further highlighted how she needs a secure person to understand her life as an actor and how high-profile and unpredictable it can be. The Chhaava actress said, “Aap actor hai, unpredictable job hai, upar se high-profile hai. Dimaag bhi rakhte hai toh easy combo toh hain nhi. (You’re an actor, it’s an unpredictable, high-profile job. You have a brain too, and it’s not an easy combination.)"

Hence, she needs somebody who is very secure in their own place and is okay with all this. Her partner should hold her hands tight through the thick and think of life, and there should be a mutual celebration and nurturing of each other. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen for her in her past relationships.

Divya admitted that she met some really good guys. But over the course of dating them, she realised they aren’t meant for her. “I realized it the wrong way,” expressed the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress, adding that she later realised she’s at peace without a partner.

The pandemic was a time when she thought about this aspect of life and concluded that she doesn’t have to seek love outside. Having said that, she divulged, “I am still open to love, but I don’t think I would want to get married.”

