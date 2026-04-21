EXCLUSIVE: David Dhawan reveals he has ‘unique’ relationship with Salman Khan, says 'He's a great human being'

David Dhawan is a trendsetter in Bollywood, having collaborated with numerous top-of-the-line actors to build some very successful projects that have shaped Indian cinema. Talking about his bond with Salman Khan, the director spoke about their special relationship which extends from work to much more, heading in to suppor their families.

David Dhawan spills on Salman Khan’s support for son Varun Dhawan’s career

Talking about how in the past, a superstar’s fame was often determined with their inclusion in the iconic barber hall of fame, having a poster of them hung at the local salon, the successful director shared names including Rajesh Khanna’s belt, Dev Anand’s Jewel Thief look and more, he agreed how Salman Khan’s Tere Naam parting was one of its own wonder. David Dhawan shared that his bond with the actor was very good, unbelievable in fact.

Recalling their many projects and the subsequent fame as well as the older star’s support for his son, Varun Dhawan, he said, “He and me have gone a long way, 8-9 filmein ki hai maine uske sath. (We’ve done 8-9 films together.) [He’s always given his support for] anything. In the family, it is, not for one. For everyone. I’ve done so much work together [with him]. He and me, we got along so well. We’ve traveled all over the world together, doing shootings. Shooting ke baad bhi (even once filming is done), he’s a great human being. [He’s] very emotional also. Mera uska toh you know ajeeb rishta hai. (We have a strange/unique relationship).”

Check out the full interview below.

Across Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Biwi No.1, Judwaa, the younger kids are now discovering the charm of older cinema, reacting to it, and the director is very glad to have the opportunity for them. All set to return with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, in which his son, Varun Dhawan, takes the center stage alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, he offers yet another entertainer. The romantic comedy makes its way to the theaters on May 22, 2026.

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