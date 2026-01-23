EXCLUSIVE: Divya Dutta on next films with Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Shergill, Neeraj Kabi: "I have practically done everything"

Divya Dutta’s impressive filmography boasts of movies across genres, including a family drama like Veer Zaara, a biopic like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and a historical action film like Chhaava. But this hasn’t stopped her from working relentlessly every day. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed her impressive line-up of work. Check it out!

Divya Dutta talks about her upcoming projects

While talking about love, life, and everything in between, Divya Dutta spoke about her upcoming projects. The actress exclusively told Pinkvilla that she is doing two movies with The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee. In both films, she is playing an antagonist. While she loved her villainous characters, Dutta was quick to state that both roles are different from each other.

Next up, she has a mature love story in which she will be sharing the screen with her Sikandar Ka Muqaddar co-star, Jimmy Shergill. That aside, Divya has also joined hands with a Bengali director, and every frame of the film feels like a postcard to her. The Heroine actress is also working on a show titled Chiraiya, which will be released soon.

Watch the entire interview below:

Talking about it, Dutta stated, “I have practically done everything I would want to do as an actor in that show. I had a blast on the show and did action, dance, had fun, and became a kid. Some things you say you had fun doing, so that’s that show.” And finally, she is leading a biopic based on the life of an army wife who lives in Kolkata. The film also stars Sam Bahadur actor, Neeraj Kabi.

For the unknown, the film that Divya is doing with Neeraj is titled Echoes of Valour. Helmed by Oscar-acclaimed director Indira Dhar, the movie premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The movie also marks Dhar’s Bollywood debut.

On the work front, the National Award-winning actress was last seen as Rajmata Soyrabai Bhosale in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. She also showcases her acting prowess in the Telugu-language political drama television series, Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Aditya Dhar drops major hint about teaser of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: “Teaser will be out…”