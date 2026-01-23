EXCLUSIVE: Divya Dutta on playing Soyarabai in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava: “Felt like a queen, I was back in that era”

Divya Dutta is a respected Bollywood actress who has been part of the Hindi film industry. With a career marked by versatility and memorable performances, she continues to enjoy recognition for her projects. Currently basking in the success of her work, Divya sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla to reflect on her journey in cinema. During the conversation, she also shared her thoughts on Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, offering insights into the film and its impact.

Divya Dutta on her working with director Laxman Utekar



In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actor Divya Dutta spoke about the various roles that she has portrayed over the years. The one character that stood out the most is that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Maharani Soyarabai in the historical film, Chhaava. When asked about her character, Dutta revealed, “I am very fond of the director Laxman Utekar. I had already worked on a film with him called Nazar Andaaz that came on Netflix. When Chhaava was in process, I was called for it. Then, I asked if the role isn't very big right. So he said, 'The presence is so magical that I will not take you just like that'. So I said, 'Done!' And then when you commit yourself to a director, then I think you just have to enjoy.”

Divya Dutta on her experience of working in Chhaava



While talking about her experience of working on Chhaava, Dutta recalled about her look test. She said, “There was a massive table full of jewellery. I was told by the designer of the film, Sheetal Sharma, 'You are the queen, so choose which ever jewels you want.' So from the moment you enter, you are made to feel like a queen. So your body language changes when the entire unit treats you like a royal. Then when I visited the sets, my palace was decked up beautifully. Then Laxman Sir said, 'Soyarabai let me show you the palace!'” She further said that she entered the palace as herself in her usual clothes. Dutta then revealed, “When I touched the floor, I just got transported to that world. It was beyond amazing. I was back in that era. And in many ways, the whole unit makes sure that you feel you are part of that character without making you aware.”

The actor even revealed her favourite scene from Chhaava. Dutta said, “The scene in which I extinguish the last diya is my favorite from the film. There were more than 1000 diyas. The whole production was busy lighting the diyas and then they were busy extinguishing it to create an eerie darkness. I wanted to extinguish the last diya and when I did it, I could feel that shot in the core of my heart! The pain the mother felt; The helplessness she felt; The loss she felt of having lost her biggest ambition to her stepson, everything came in that one shot. I really enjoyed doing that movie!”

