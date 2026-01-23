EXCLUSIVE: Divya Dutta recalls Irrfan Khan hid on terrace before their Hisss intimate scene: 'He was more nervous than me'

Divya Dutta has had a long and fulfilling career in the Indian entertainment industry. Now, enjoying the fame of some amazing projects, she sat down with Pinkvila to talk about her career. Shedding light on how romantic scenes were shot back in the day without the presence of an intimacy coordinator, she spoke about filming for one with the late star, Irrfan Khan. The two have worked together on a couple of films, earning praise for their work on Hisss.

Divya Dutta opens up on Irrfan Khan’s feelings before filming an intimate scene with her

In an exclusive interview with us, actress Divya Dutta recalled the days on the set of the 2010 film Hisss. She said, “I was very nervous, but itna khoobsurat scene tha wo ki, they’re a childless couple, and both are crying, and they’re making love. That was the scene. It was a beautiful scene and humari director Jennifer Lynch, David Lynch ki beti. I saw aadha set toh humara bahar se aaya tha aur aadhe humare apne log the. Sab na aise khade the ki ye wala shot na accha hojaye. Toh mai nervous thi. What do I do? What do I do? Us time intimacy directors nahi hua karte the.”

(It was a really beautiful scene about how a childless couple was making love with tears in their eyes. We were working with director Jennifer Lynch, David Lynch’s daughter. Half of our crew had come from outside, and half was our own. Everyone was standing anxiously, willing that the scene would turn out well. I was nervous about what I should be doing. We didn’t have intimacy directors at that time.)

Adding how wanting to seek some comfort with proper planning alongside her co-star, she acquired, “Toh maine kaha suniye Irrfan kaha hai, toh my director is like, ‘Wo udhar chhat pe baithe hai, wo tumse bhi jyada nervous hai,’” she shared, breaking into a fit of laughter. “Because you got to do it right. You've got to give the correct emotion. You've got to see that your co-star is comfortable. Usmein aapki dosti badi kaam aati hai,” she added, sharing how being friends off-screen helped their case.

(So I asked the director, where Irrfan was, who said, ‘He’s sitting on the terrace, he’s more nervous than you.’)

The two went on to collaborate once again for the 2018 film Blackmail, where they played husband and wife, keeping their bond alive.

