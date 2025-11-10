EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’s first song by Honey Singh to drop on November 13, trailer with De De Pyaar De 2

Raising the expectations of fans in India, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is all set to drop a banger for his upcoming project. Ahead of its official premiere next month on December 12, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that a new soundtrack for the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will be released on November 13. The star has invited none other than hitmaker Honey Singh for the film, who is expected to do another hit in his illustrious career.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to begin promotions with a new song

Kapil Sharma’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will start its promotional campaign with a banger Punjabi song that is sung by Honey Singh, all set for release this week. It is said that fans can expect catchy Punjabi hooksteps, with the aim of becoming the party anthem of the season. Moreover, a source close to the production confirmed to us another piece of news: the trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will be attached to another sequel movie, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2, before it is officially launched on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a Hindi-language romantic comedy film starring Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, and Parul Gulati. With Anukapl Goswami joining as the writer and director for the project, the movie promises a fun time at the theatres for fans.

A sequel to the 2015 release Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which followed the life of Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, who ends up marrying four women, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon brings on a few new faces and some old ones for its second run.

Meanwhile, the trailer is to be launched alongside the release of Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Javed Jaffrey, and R. Madhavan and is gearing up for a November 14 premiere.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home: Inside PICS of his luxurious and spacious abode worth over Rs 15 crore