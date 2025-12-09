Exclusive: Narcos DOP Juan Carlos Gil onboards Vikrant Massey’s thriller White, begins filming in India

Vikrant Massey's international thriller White, directed by Montoo Bassi, is currently in the works. As part of the final schedule, the film's cinematographer, Juan Carlos Gil, has arrived with his team in Bengaluru, India.

According to sources, Pinkvilla has learned that the team shot for 50 days in South America, filming several intense moments. Since the rest of the filming has already been completed, the final schedule will take place in India, giving the project a grand conclusion.

The cinematographer, Juan, is accompanied by a large crew from the Colombian production company Jaguar Bite.

For those unaware, Juan Carlos Gil is a Colombian-based cinematographer. Born in 1971, he studied communications at Universidad del Valle. Having been part of the country's film industry for 31 years, Gil has worked on numerous advertising projects and feature films.

He also served as a cinematographer on Season 3 of the Netflix series Narcos. Apart from the highly acclaimed show, Juan is known for projects such as Dog Eat Dog (2008), Final Score (2022), Wild District (2018-19), and many others. In addition to the upcoming thriller White, the cinematographer is also working on the biographical film Castro's Daughter.

More about White

White is an upcoming global thriller starring Vikrant Massey. The film features the actor as spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and explores his role in intervening in one of the world's largest internal civil conflicts, which spanned 52 years in Colombia. The movie aims to bring a lesser-known chapter of humanity and peace to the big screen.

Presented by King director Siddharth Anand, the film is directed by ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi and produced by Mahaveer Jain in association with PeaceCraft Pictures and BroadVision. According to early sources, White is scheduled for a worldwide release in 2026.

