EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan denies Bhooth Bangla being Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, says Akshay Kumar is ‘lucky’ for him

Priyadarshan is opening up about his highly anticipated upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, and how it has repeatedly been compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the star director shared that he does not like being expected to match the work of another film. In the same chat, he spoke about how working with a bunch of talented actors repeatedly has worked in his favor.

Priyadarshan gets real about Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla

Addressing the wild reactions to Bhooth Bangla announcement and teaser, Priyadarshan said, “The biggest problem is expectations. I don’t want [those], it’s something I really hate. Every film is different and you can’t compare this one. Because basically, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological thriller, but Bhooth Bangla is a fantasy. But, fantasy based on, okay, we have a lot of superstitions in our country…A lot of people believe in ghosts, and they do a lot of rituals.” He revealed that the upcoming comedy horror.

Revealing how Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna are ‘lucky’ for him, the star filmmaker talks about having them on multiple projects. He shared that the former is a very versatile star, who is capable of doing humor as well as serious films, praising their past collaborations on Hungama, Hulchul, and more.

Calling Ram ji Bhala Karenge an intentional similarity with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the song, he admitted that it was the whole idea behind the track, but emphasized that only the horror parts of the two films are on the same footing, while they are completely different as projects.

He also went on to deny that Bhooth Bangla is the sequel to the 2007 movie. “I don’t want to take any credit of it. This has nothing to do with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” and reiterated that while the entertainment bits of the films are same, they are very different films on the whole.

Check out the full interview below.

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, is all set to hit the theaters on April 10, 2026.

