EXCLUSIVE: Pulkit Samrat to face boxer Neeraj Goyat in a live match in Mumbai

Pulkit Samrat is doing big things! The actor is taking an unprecedented step in his career; he will step into the boxing ring for a big match. He will face off against none other than the famed professional boxer, Neeraj Goyat. This rare and unique event will observe the two fight it out in a live match- a truly first-of-a-kind event.

According to our sources, this move is not just a promotional appearance for the star but an actual bout in the ring. “It’s a proper 3-round live boxing match between Pulkit Samrat and Neeraj Goyat, planned to take place in Mumbai,” revealed a source close to the development.

It is believed that the 42-year-old put in a lot of effort by training relentlessly for this match. He has been prepping hard for his upcoming role as a boxer in the Netflix production Glory and has used his real fight techniques, stamina, and physical conditioning techniques for this match against Neeraj Goyat. The plan is to make it authentic to the core.

This live match adds to the realness of his role as he faces a professional on his turf and allows him to test his skills. A build-up to Glory, the match will get the viewers excited for what's to come next for the star and his role in the production. It will showcase a blend of sports and cinema in a distinctive format.

The excitement is off the charts for Pulkit Samrat to take on a pro boxer as the two fight it out.

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali reveals whether he has plans for Jab We Met 2 or Tamasha 2: ‘Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi…’