EXCLUSIVE: Raghav Juyal breaks his silence on Shehnaaz Gill dating rumors, says ‘I will protect till my last breath’

A couple of weeks ago, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill made headlines after dating rumors surfaced following a video from his birthday celebration that went viral. As the clip sparked speculation that the two were seeing each other, the actor broke his silence on the matter and set the record straight.

Raghav Juyal on his equation with Shehnaaz Gill

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Raghav Juyal said, "I have been brought up by my parents as a man. Mere saath koi ladki bhi hoti, uss pe itne saare ladke gir rahe hote (If there had been any other girl with me, all these guys would have been hitting on her), I am brought up that I can give an old fat punch to that person. I am brought up like that; I cannot be that shehri ladka, who says, 'I cannot do that.' No, I will protect till my death."

Watch the video here:

Raghav added, "My friends, my family, and the women I'm with. Koi bhi ladki hoti mere saath, hum kahin bhi hote, my nature is to protect, and I will do that to the end. That is how I was brought up. If there is a sacred feminine energy, there is a sacred masculine energy too. I had to protect her. Ek ladki jaa rahi hain aise, I have no inhibitions, tab woh star image ya kuch aur main nahi dekhta."

(If any girl had been with me, no matter where we were, my instinct is to protect, and I would do that till the very end. I felt I had to protect her. If I see a woman walking by like that, I don't have any hesitation. At that moment, I don't think about my image as a star or anything else.)

Raghav Juyal’s work front

Raghav Juyal will next be seen as the primary antagonist in Nani's The Paradise . Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action entertainer is currently slated for a theatrical release on August 21, 2026. However, reports suggest that its release may be postponed to September 24.

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