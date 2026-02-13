EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor’s Valentine’s tease has internet guessing about his ‘one wish’

Ranbir Kapoor, long celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most effortless romantic-comedy stars, seems to be setting the stage for something special this Valentine’s Day.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor recently shot a playful seaside sequence that ends with a striking date reveal: 14th February 2026. While the teaser keeps the details firmly under wraps, it carries a light, mischievous tone that feels right at home.

In the clip, Ranbir appears against a beach backdrop, popping in and out of frame on a seesaw as he delivers a curious set of lines:

“Na main udna chahta hun…”

“Na main daudna chahta hun…”

“Na main girna chahta hun…”

Each time, he dips out of view, building anticipation with every beat. Then comes the pause. A knowing smile. And the line: “Main sirf ek cheez chahta hun…”

Early chatter online suggests fans are already in guessing mode, speculating about what the “one thing” could be and whether the date is more than a coincidence.

Is it something heartfelt? Something playful? Or something entirely unexpected?

For now, the mystery remains sealed. But if there’s one date that now carries extra curiosity, it’s February 14, 2026.

