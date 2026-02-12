EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah breaks silence on entourage culture in Bollywood: “I think it's a waste of time”

The debate around entourage culture in Bollywood skyrocketed when actors and filmmakers started talking about it openly. While some found it unnecessary, others opined in favor of it. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, senior Bollywood and TV star Ratna Pathak Shah stated that it’s a waste of time and the producer’s money. Read on!

Ratna Pathak Shah weighs in on entourage culture in Bollywood

Ratna Pathak Shah has been associated with the entertainment industry for decades. But even today, the veteran actress prefers to avoid a huge team and do most of the things herself. When asked what she thinks of the rising entourage culture in Bollywood, Shah quickly stated, “I think it's a waste of time.”

Having said that, she also underscored that people in the entourage of stars are paid well. So, many people are running their homes like this. However, it’s the film producer who has to bear the brunt of it all. “Producer bechara rota hai. Aur agar film na chale toh producer aur rota hai. Magar ummeed mein pagal rehta hai ki Rs 1000 crore ho he jaaega, toh vo bhi nahi kehta kuch. (The producer cries, and if the film doesn’t do well, he cries harder. But since he is hopeful of the movie making INR 1000 crore, he doesn’t open his mouth.)”

The Dhak Dhak actress went on to state that it’s a self-feeding system that the industry has created. The senior actress stressed the fact that people don’t want to make the decision individually. While someone is shopping for celebs, another person is telling them how to style it. “I have lived 68 years. I don’t want to become a child again, and I don’t see how it helps your work,” stated Shah, adding that she doesn’t want the “infantilization” of herself.

However, the actress did acknowledge the need for a security team to manage the incessant crowd and fan following that young stars and actresses have these days. “A certain amount of management is required,” she admitted. Ratna Pathak Shah is well-known for her work in theatre, television, and films. Her ardent admirers still address her as Maya Sarabhai, a character she played in the cult sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

