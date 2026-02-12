EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah recalls being rejected by films but TV saved her career: “Kaafi bura lagta tha”

Ratna Pathak Shah is today a well-known name in theatre and TV. Her acting skills were also appreciated in movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Kapoor & Sons, Nil Battey Sannata, Unpaused, Dhak Dhak, and more. However, there was a time when the Indian film industry didn’t consider her as an actor. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Shah stated that it was television that saved her career. Read on!

Ratna Pathak Shah on being rejected by the film industry

Ratna Pathak Shah tied the knot with actor Naseeruddin Shah in 1982. At that time, Ratna was slowly cementing her foot in the entertainment industry. But by then, her husband was already a National Award-winning actor. When asked if she felt heartbroken because her partner was getting work and she wasn’t, the actress responded, “Kaafi bura lagta tha mujhko (I used to feel very bad).”

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame further told us that back in the day, the film industry didn’t consider her as an actor, nor did the theatre either. This is why, when the television industry opened the door for her and she was being offered good roles in shows, she took a sigh of relief.

“TV ne toh meri jaan bacha di (TV saved by life),” the actress exclaimed, reasoning that she was getting paid work based on who she was as an artist and not because she was with ace actor Naseeruddin Shah. Moreover, she got to explore comedy, which was something she never did before.

However, she wasn’t flooded with opportunities until Sarabhai vs Sarabhai happened for her. Even though family dramas were a rage back in the day, no roles came her way, and “luckily”, she didn’t have to deny working in dramatic soap operas. Having said that, the actress admitted that she was a poor actor when she started. “I was above-average, but I was not an original. I was a copycat actor. I didn’t know how to use my brain,” stated the Idhar Udhar debutant.

In the same interview, Ratna Pathak Shah spoke about the rising entourage culture in Bollywood and called it a waste of time and the producer’s money.

