Exclusive: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser to release on January 19

An exciting romantic film update awaits the fans of cinema! The upcoming Valentine’s Day is gearing up for a fun and love-filled run at the box office with the release of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein. As revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla, the upcoming romantic drama film will drop its first teaser on January 19, 2026. The Monday revelation is said to bring a surprise for the viewers as well as unlock a new look at the story between the two lead characters.

Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser release date locked

As per a source close to the film, "Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions will unveil the teaser of their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein on January 19. The teaser will serve as a perfect Valentine’s Day-season treat for audiences. It will also have a pleasant surprise for viewers."

Said to be a Ravi Udyawar directorial, in collaboration with Sanjae Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Bharat Kumar Ranga, and Kalpana Udyawar, it is eyeing a premiere during Valentine’s week this year. Zee Studios, Raincorp Media, and Bhansali Productions are helming the project. Apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, actress Ila Arun is believed to be tied to the film.

Previously, a teaser poster for the film was revealed online, with the characters of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur being shown in a blissful state as he rests his head on top of hers. The story of the film goes about like this: "Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani! This Valentine’s Day, isq se isq ho jayega!" (Two hearts, one city, and one imperfectly perfect love story! This Valentine’s Day, you'll fall in love with love!).

Check out the Do Deewane Seher Mein poster below.

Interestingly, Do Deewane Seher Mein has a unique way of going about its name, with the word ‘seher’ being written in the Devanagari script, unlike the rest of the title. Do Deewane Seher Mein is all set to be available on big screens from February 20, 2026.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Exclusive: Aditya Dhar begins work on trailer cut of Ranveer Singh starrer, No extra shoot for Akshaye Khanna