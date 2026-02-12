Exclusive: Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan in talks for Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS franchise, Shashanka Ghosh onboard as director

With rumors surrounding the delay of the upcoming film Ragini MMS 3, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the project will not be called so, after all. A source reveals to us that the movie will be named Ragini 3 and NOT Ragini MMS 3. The makers are in talks with Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan for the lead roles, with official confirmation still awaited. Previously, there were reports on the film being put on hold indefinitely; however, it seems that the project is moving forward in the right direction.

Ragini 3 gets much-needed update amid rumors of delay and director replacement

As per an independent source, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan are in talks to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming film and is titled Ragini 3.”

Apart from the cast and the speculations of possible delay, there were reports claiming that the gig has lost its captain with Sahir Razia ‘being removed’ over scheduling conflicts among other work. A little birdie has now confirmed that original director Shashanka Ghosh will helm the film.

The project will be backed by Ekta Kapoor, who has remained constant since the first two instalments. The erotic horror thriller films, which were released as Ragini MMS in 2011 and Ragini MMS 2 in 2014 is expected to change their course slightly for the third part. The film will reportedly explore more supernatural elements this time around; however, the exact plot remains under wraps as of now.

The original had Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in the lead roles, following which Sunny Leone and Saahil Prem took on the reins in the sequel.

