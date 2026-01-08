Exclusive: The Raja Saab co-stars Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt are "child-like", says Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar calls them "grounded"

Prabhas has already teased fans by dropping two trailers of his upcoming family entertainer, The Raja Saab. Helmed by ace filmmaker Maruthi, the movie also features Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the female stars of the upcoming film, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal, spoke about their captivating personalities. Read on to know what producer T. G. Vishwa Prasad has to say about the two male actors.

Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt have similarities

While talking to Pinkvilla about working with Sanjay Dutt and Prabhas in The Raja Saab, actress Nidhhi Agerwal stated that they aren’t as intimidating as one would think. She went on to share that both Dutt and Prabhas are scary and gigantic, but also child-like inside. “So, I think they have a lot of similarity when it comes to their personalities,” the actress expressed.

She was joined by her co-star, actress Riddhi Kumar, who thinks both the famous stars are grounded and make everyone around them comfortable. “One of the main reasons why they are where they are is because they have always treated people well and they have made people comfortable,” she stated, adding that Dutt and Prabhas have been in touch with reality.

Riddhi is inspired by the way they stay grounded and make others feel at ease. “To be at a certain level and yet be so grounded is almost like a challenge, but it’s magnificent to see them,” Kumar stated.

For T. G. Vishwa Prasad, their intimidating and magnanimous personalities add to the screen presence and the experience he wants to give the audience. “I want that screen presence. That’s the best you could expect, and as people, they both are really nice,” Prasad smiled.

About The Raja Saab

It’s an upcoming fantasy horror comedy film, penned and directed by Maruthi. While Prabhas is leading the show, he is joined by Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The light-hearted entertainer is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on January 9, 2026.

