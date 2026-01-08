Exclusive: The Raja Saab team breaks silence on film having similarities with Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Prabhas is returning to entertain the audience with Maruthi’s The Raja Saab. The trailer of the film has been received well by the audience. But looking at the storyline that includes a palace, a ghost, and the entry of a physiatrist, some felt that it has similarities with Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the makers cleared the air. Read on!

The Raja Saab inspired by Bhool Bhulaiyaa?

The two leading ladies of The Raja Saab, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, along with the film’s producer, T. G. Vishwa Prasad, were in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the interview, the team of Prabhas’s upcoming horror-fantasy opened up about the film’s comparison with Akshay Kumar’s psychological horror-comedy movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, Prasad stated that it’s a full-on horror fantasy with a completely different background story. The producer further added, “We had to design a fantasy bringing in India’s biggest star. So, it’s significantly different from the visual elements as well as the backdrop story.”

Watch the full interview below:

To this, Riddhi Kumar, who plays the role of Anitha in the film, adds, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an incredible film, I love it, but it was also very realistically based. It was based on a real palace, in a real situation with real people. This also has a psychological aspect, yet also a very realistic horror aspect, and the world that you venture in is a fantasy world.”

She backed her answer by stating that when it comes to fantasy, she doesn’t think there’s any comparison between her movie and Kumar’s classic. “The whole point of fantasy is to create something that never existed,” she concluded.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who will be seen as Bessie in the film, was quick to admit, “Having said that, I really hope that our film creates the kind of impact that Bhool Bhulaiyaa did.” With ghosts freaking people out, actresses flying, a hero fighting a deadly crocodile, and a special appearance by Sanjay Dutt, the Maruthi movie comes out as a promising entertainer.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas gives a shoutout to 'incredible' wife Priyanka Chopra as she unveils her first look from The Bluff