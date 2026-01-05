EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Ganguly on challenges he faced while choreographing Shararat song for Dhurandhar: ‘And I was panicking…’

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly recently sat in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, where he talked about the viral sensation of the Shararat song from Dhurandhar. He also shed light on the challenges he faced while shooting for the song.

Talking about the love and appreciation he is receiving for the dance number, Vijay revealed that he had never seen this kind of response on social media for any of his songs. “Not in our wildest dreams did we think that ye (hookstep) itna popular ho jayga. This is the first time I've felt this overwhelmed. Touchwood,” said Ganguly.

Furthermore, Vijay revealed what the challenges he faced while shooting the song. He said, “We were supposed to finish the song in two days. Hamare pass do din the, usme we have to shoot wearing portions also of RS (Ranveer Singh), unki shaadi ho rahi hai, wo sab karna tha.”

He kept on adding, “Ek shot tha jahan par if you see parde ke peeche wala jo step hai, usme wo aati hai phir Krystal comes in, Ayesha comes in, aur phir Ayesha ko peeche se bhaag ke join karke aana hai. Wo take mein hum fass gaye, pata nahi kyun! Someone was going off track. Till the time we got that right, it took us one and a half hours to get that shot. And i was panicking, saying Oh my god, how we gonna finish the song. But that shot is there in the film. It is going to be there for life, so you have to invest that time and effort so that everything is in sync. It happened, but that was unforeseen.”

Vijay Ganguly also shed light on choreographing Tamannaah Bhatia in Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. He shared how that song was an integral part of the screenplay, which not only entertains but also takes the story forward. Vijay revealed that he had earlier visualised Tamannaah Bhatia dancing with a group of female background dancers. But later, he had to swap girls with boys due to the film's plot.

