EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Ganguly talks about Dhurandhar 2, Varun Dhawan’s dance number in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Popular Bollywood choreographer Vijay Ganguly sat down with Pinkvilla and spilled the beans about shooting a dance sequence in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action-thriller, Dhurandhar 2. He also opened up about Varun Dhawan’s complicated dance number in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Read on!

Vijay Ganguly talks about Dhurandhar 2 and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vijay Ganguly revealed how he is going to surpass the bar he raised in Dhurandhar. Ganguly said that he has tried to do something fun and fantastic in Dhurandhar 2. He further spilled, “It’s not a song, it’s a dance sequence in Dhurandhar Part 2. Mai toh Adi sir ko bol raha hun, ek aur gana daal do, shoot karte hai hum." (I am telling Aditya Dhar sir, to add another song in the film. If he does, he will be shooting it soon.)

In the same interview, Vijay stated that he had joined forces with Varun Dhawan in his upcoming family entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Talking about David Dhawan’s upcoming movie, Ganguly shared that he has already collaborated with Varun on a song, featuring in the film, set to release next year. He noted, “So, we’ve done a song in that, and the hook step is very complicated. If you get Varun Dhawan, why would I not do something crazy?”

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are reuniting for the fourth time with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The Ramesh Taurani production will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead along with Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Pandey, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Azgar in key roles.

Talking about Dhurandhar 2, the upcoming actioner is the most anticipated film of 2026. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the film will also star Akshaye Khanna playing a key role. For the unversed, the makers have already announced that it will take over cinemas on March 19, 2026, and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

