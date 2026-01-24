Fact Check: Did Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur get married with Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay in attendance? Know truth

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have long been linked together, with any confirmations yet to come from the stars themselves. Amid reports of a brewing marriage between the two actors, a new clip surfaced online on Saturday suggesting that they had tied the knot secretly. The video seen online also claimed that South Indian entertainment industry professionals Thalapathy Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, Ajith Kumar, and more were present at the ceremony. However, a closer look has revealed that the clip is purely AI-generated, with no truth behind the assumptions.

Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur married already? Here’s what we know about viral online claims

A new video has surfaced online and rapidly spread across the internet concerning Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur. Previously, they were reported to be gearing up for a February 14 marriage ceremony held privately; however, no details followed. Amid all the online chatter, the clip showcases the two sitting together in traditional Indian attire, smiling widely.

Behind them, South cinema superstars Thalapathy Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ajith Kumar can be spotted in support at the marriage ceremony. Actresses Trisha Krishnan and Shruti Haasan were also seen participating in the rituals. A closer inspection reveals that the clip is not only false but also AI-generated, shattering any fans’ hopes of a secret marriage having happened already. The true nature of the AI-clip was also reported online as per MId-Day which cited a January 22 wedding date in reference to the video. Viewers also noted that actor Ajith Kumar was overseas, in Dubai, on Thursday, proving another evidence that it was fake.

About Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s dating rumors

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have developed a friendship after being in the same group of pals. From him appearing to support her projects to them partying together, they’ve developed a strong bond, leading to speculations of their romantic involvement. Recently, more reports of their nuptials being held on Valentine’s Day have surfaced, but the two did not react to the same.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, but they separated in 2024.

