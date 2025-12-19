Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s romantic song from King get leaked online?

One of the most anticipated releases of 2026 is Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. The chatter around the movie is reaching higher than ever, with fans awaiting any updates from the Bollywood King himself. However, with little information available as of now, the internet is being flooded with rumors. On December 19, a video surfaced online with SRK and Deepika Padukone embracing and singing words full of love and longing to each other. While many guessed that it was a song leak, Times Now has reported that it was all but an AI-created clip.

Truth behind leak of alleged King song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

In the concerned video, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could be seen sharing a romantic moment in a rain setting. The former runs towards his lady love as Hindi lyrics play in the background. In his salt and pepper hair, yearning in his eyes, and desperation on his face, the words, “Mai toh behak gaya, mai toh behak gaya, tere ishq mein janam behak gaya…,” could be heard.

Soon, the two figures can be seen embracing each other and locked away in a quiet moment under an umbrella, in true Bollywood love song fashion. They kiss, and the camera swirls around them in circles as flames burn in the back, with shots of the actor walking in true superstar style added towards the end. A 38-second clip, it looks right out of a romantic song number from King. While the visuals look very much out of the real film, fans have quickly taken to X (formerly Twitter) to defend the leak claims. They have clarified that it’s an AI edit and not real, thereby debunking any rumors.

As such, the name reveal remains the only official update from the King team so far. With more surprise drops expected in the coming months, including a release date confirmation, fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, King marks Deepika Padukone’s return to the big screen amid her exit from Spirit and Kalki 2 as the debate about her demand for an 8-hour shift continues in the industry.