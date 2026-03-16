Fact Check: Was Dharmendra SKIPPED from In Memoriam segment at Oscars 2026? Academy reveals Indian tributes

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States, on March 15, 2026, local time, where the film One Battle After Another walked away with six wins and Sinners followed with four of its own. A night for acting excellence, one of the most discussed bits remains the In Memoriam segment every year. As a few major losses in global cinema were remembered during the show, it became apparent that veteran Indian star Dharmendra was not a part of the tributes. While angry fans called out the Oscars, it was revealed that the Bollywood superstar was indeed honored at the awards’ website.

Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar get added to the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars

Amid rumors of being left out of the Oscars 2026 In Memoriam segment, which meaningfully remembered stars like Rob Reiner and Robert Redford with mentions from their colleagues during the ceremony, Indian fans noted that Dharmendra’s name was nowhere to be found. They expressed displeasure about leaving him without a mention when, in the past, Indian stars like Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were honored.

Many later learned that actor Dharmendra was indeed added to the In Memoriam list alongside plenty of others as the Academy came up with a longer version. Apart from the Yaadon Ki Baarat star, Manoj Kumar, S. Krishnaswamy, B. Saroja Devi, and Kota Srinivasa Rao were all mentioned on the Oscars website’s In Memoriam 2026 list.

Dharmendra passed away on November 25, 2025, at the age of 89 after multiple decades of a successful acting career. His final posthumous role came to be in the film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Meanwhile, the awards ceremony on Sunday was hosted by Conan O'Brien with presenters including Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and more.

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