Fact Check: Will Kriti Sanon replace Jacqueline Fernandez in Salman Khan's Kick 2?

Ever since rumors of Salman Khan reuniting with producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala for the high-octane action-thriller Kick 2 first surfaced, the project has been a hotbed for media speculation. The buzz intensified recently with numerous reports claiming that a grand official announcement was locked for December 27, 2025, to coincide with the superstar’s 60th birthday.

Parallel to the release date rumors, significant chatter emerged regarding a cast shake-up, suggesting that Kriti Sanon had been signed to replace Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead. However, a source close to the production has now exclusively clarified to Pinkvilla that these reports are entirely baseless, stating that no such announcement or casting decisions have been finalized.

Kick 2 announcement and casting changes are 'baseless'

"All reports doing the rounds about Kick 2, including speculation around casting changes, are completely false and baseless. No official details have been planned, and the makers will share information only when the time is right,” the source said.

It was also revealed that even though there is no truth to the casting changes, this doesn't mean the sequel won’t happen at all. Last year, it was reported that Sajid Nadiadwala is working on a script for the next instalment of the Salman Khan Kick franchise. Having said that, there is no official plan at this time to share casting details.

Industry observers clarify that while Kick 2 remains a long-awaited sequel for fans of the 2014 blockbuster, official confirmation from the producers is still awaited. Therefore, any speculation around the project should be treated with caution until then.

More about Kick

Back in 2014, Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut film, Kick, managed to successfully entertain the audience. While Salman led the mass entertainer, Jacqueline played the female lead opposite him. They were joined by talented actors like Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mithun Chakraborty.

